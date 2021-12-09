Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor presented his Letters of Credence to President of the European Commission, H.E. Ms. Ursula von der Leyen on 8th December 2021.

Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor presented his Letter of Credence to the President of the European Commission, H.E. Ms. Ursula von der Leyen at the President’s Gallery in the Berlaymont building on 8 December 2021.

President von der Leyen welcomed Ambassador Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor’s appointment and said that Bhutan and the European Union shared common interests. She commended Bhutan’s leadership in dealing with the pandemic and its exemplary leadership on climate change.

Kutshab conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty the King and the Prime Minister of Bhutan to the President. He also conveyed the appreciation of the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan for the development assistance provided by the European Union over the last many years. He expressed his commitment to further strengthen the relationship between Bhutan and the European Union through engagements in shared common interests of the EU and Bhutan.

The European Union is among Bhutan’s largest development partners and assists Bhutan in its sustainable economic development and democratic transition process. Engagements between the EU and Bhutan started in 1982 and diplomatic relations were established on 9th August 1985.

