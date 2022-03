The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to request any Bhutanese stranded in Ukraine or Russia to contact the following officials in the Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Brussels for any assistance:

Ms. Dechen Wangmo

Deputy Chief of Mission

Email: dwangmo@mfa.gov.bt

Mobile/Whatsapp: +32 478 79 2270

Mr. Karma Jurmin Thinlay

Head of Chancery

Email: kjthinlay@mfa.gov.bt

Mobile/Whatsapp: +32 489 76 9206

Ms. Namgay Choden

Third Secretary

Email: nchoden@mfa.gov.bt

Mobile/Whatsapp: +32 477 56 1496