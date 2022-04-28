Press Release

The virtual handing-over ceremony for the donation of medical supplies consisting of 350,000 Novel coronavirus Antigen Rapid Test kits, 200 sets of Oxygen concentrator, and 1000 sets of Pulse oximeter by the Government of the People’s Republic of China to support Bhutan’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic was held today. Mr Rinchen Dorji, Director General, Department of Medical Supplies and Health Infrastructure, Ministry of Health, received the medical supplies on behalf of RGoB.

Officials from the Foreign and Health Ministries and two Embassies in New Delhi attended the handing-over ceremony.

During the virtual handing-over ceremony, Mr Rinchen Dorji conveyed the sincere appreciation of the Government and people of Bhutan to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for this kind and generous support. He also conveyed RGoB’s gratitude for the donations of essential medical supplies including 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine received earlier.

The kind gesture of goodwill, friendship and support of China will supplement Bhutan’s efforts to deal with the pandemic and strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two countries.