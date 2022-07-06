Press Release

Bhutan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Rinchen Kuentsyl presented his Letter of Credence to H.E. Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the Presidential Office Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on 01 July 2022. The credential ceremony was attended by Foreign Secretary of Pakistan and the Military Secretary to the President.

Following the ceremony at the Presidential Office, Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl paid a courtesy call on the Hon’ble President and conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King, Prime Minister and the people of Bhutan to the Hon’ble President and the people of Pakistan. He said that it is an honour and a privilege to be appointed as the Ambassador of Bhutan to Pakistan and conveyed that it will be his endeavor, as the Ambassador, to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and enhance cooperation at the regional and multilateral fora.

The President welcomed the Ambassador to Pakistan and congratulated him on his appointment as the Ambassador of Bhutan to Pakistan. He praised the institution of monarchy in Bhutan for working closely with its people for their well being and expressed his admiration of Bhutan’s unique development philosophy of Gross National Happiness and its excellent environment and tourism policies. The President conveyed that Pakistan is also keen to further strengthen the bilateral relations with Bhutan and to cooperate in the areas of trade, culture and tourism.

Formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Pakistan were established in 1988 and Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsly is accredited to Pakistan with residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh.