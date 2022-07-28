17th Bhutan-Japan Annual Consultations on Economic Cooperation

The 17

th

Annual Consultations between Bhutan and Japan on Economic Cooperation was held on 27

th

July 2022 in Thimphu. Ms. Tshoki Choden, Director, Department of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Bhutanese delegation. The Japanese delegation was led by Mr. Hiroyuki Yamashita, First Secretary, Embassy of Japan in New Delhi. Mr. Kozo Watanabe, Chief Representative, JICA Bhutan Office and officials from the Royal Government and JICA Bhutan Office attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the status of Japan’s assistance to Bhutan and the Needs Survey 2022. The Bhutanese delegation provided an update on the 12th Five Year Plan and presented the Draft Concept Note of the 13th FYP. The two sides reviewed the ongoing projects and deliberated on the new project proposals submitted by the Royal Government.

The Annual Consultation between Bhutan and Japan was instituted in 2006, and since then has served as a platform for the two Governments to review and exchange views on economic cooperation between the two countries. The meeting also provides an opportunity for the two sides to discuss other areas of mutual interest.

Director Tshoki Choden conveyed the Royal Government’s deep gratitude and appreciation to the Government and people of Japan for their continued support to Bhutan’s socio-economic development as well as for their support in supplementing the Royal Government’s efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Yamashita assured the Royal Government of the Government of Japan’s continued support beyond Bhutan’s graduation from the Group of Least Developed Country in December 2023.