Celebration of 40th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The King by RBE, Delhi

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy, New Delhi joined the nation in celebrating the 40th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The King of Bhutan on 21 February 2020 at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy. About 400 Bhutanese including Bhutanese working in New Delhi and Bhutanese students studying in and around New Delhi participated in the celebrations.

The celebration began at 1000hrs with the hoisting of the national flag, singing of the national anthem and presentation of the guard of honour by the Royal Bhutan Army personnel stationed at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy.

Ambassador V. Namgyel addressed the gathering on the importance of the occasion. He said that this auspicious day has provided an opportunity for the Bhutanese people to pray for His Majesty The King’s long life and offer our deep and humble gratitude for the selfless and priceless leadership with which His Majesty guides the destiny of our country and ensures its continued well-being and security.

Ambassador V. Namgyel said that His Majesty, as the symbol of Unity of the Nation, has ensured the successful establishment and strengthening of the democratic system in Bhutan. His Majesty has also contributed to strengthening the excellent relations with India and other friendly countries. His Majesty with farsighted vision has established institutions like the Royal Institute of Governance and Strategic Studies, the Dessung Program and most importantly initiated the upcoming Gyalsung (National Service Program) for the youth of Bhutan.

Ambassador V. Namgyel called on all Bhutanese working and studying in India to renew our pledge with body, speech and mind to serve the Tsa-wa-sum and work with greater dedication and commitment in our own way, to build an ever-brighter future for our country.

The program then moved to the celebration grounds, which began with the singing of the Zhabten for His Majesty The King and cake cutting ceremony. This was followed by cultural programs by the popular Bhutanese artists from the Film Association of Bhutan, RBE officials and Bhutanese students in and around New Delhi. Celebrations also included other entertainment and games competition among the participants.

The celebration concluded with all those present joining in the Tashi Labey.

Royal Bhutanese Embassy

New Delhi