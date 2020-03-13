Press Release

His Majesty The King awarded Kabney and Patang to Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk and Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl, on 11 March 2020, at RIGSS Phuentsholing.

Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk is appointed as Bhutan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva. Prior to the appointment, he served as the Director of Department of Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl is appointed as Bhutan’s Ambassador to Republic of Bangladesh. Prior to the appointment, he served as the Director of the Department of SAARC and Regional Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.