Information on visa regulations of countries – for Bhutanese planning to travel back to Bhutan

The following Information on visa regulations of those countries which have connecting flight to Bhutan or where Bhutanese airlines are operational have been notified to our Embassies/Mission/Consulates and posted on Ministry’s website and social media handles:

1. India – Travel restrictions imposed by GoI on foreigners till 15 April 2020 will not apply to Bhutanese. However, Bhutanese will be subjected to COVID-19 screening, particularly if they come from COVID-19 affected countries.

2. Thailand – Visa on arrival in Thailand for Bhutanese has been suspended until further notice. Bhutanese who wish to travel to or transit through Thailand will have to obtain prior visa and may also be asked to produce a health certificate to say you are free of COVID-19. Foreign tourists arriving at all international airport in Thailand will be required to download an AOT Airports application onto their mobile phones; fill up individual biodata and present to the Immigration.

3. Bangladesh – Foreign nationals who have lived or travelled to China, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea within last 14 days need valid visa to travel to Bangladesh and will be requested to observe self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival in Bangladesh.

4. Nepal – Visa on arrival for all foreigners including Bhutanese has been suspended till 30 April 2020. Foreigner with a valid visa for Nepal have to take a swab test and submit on arrival to Immigration authorities a PCR health certificate issued maximum 7 days before arrival. Any foreign nationals including NRNs willing to visit Nepal for compelling reasons may contact to Nepali diplomatic mission abroad. A recent swab test PCR health certificate issued maximum 7 days before their arrival to Nepal is mandatory along with visa application and it has to be submitted at the immigration office TIA.

5. Singapore – Visitors who have travelled to mainland China (not including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), Iran, Northern Italy and Korea within the last 14 days, will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore. From 15th March 2020, 2359 Hrs all new visitors with recent travel history to France, Germany, Italy and Spain within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into or transit through Singapore. Travellers to Singapore who exhibit fever and /or other symptoms of respiratory illness, but who do not meet the clinical suspect case definition, may be required to undergo COVID-19 swab test at the checkpoint. They may carry on with their journey after undergoing the test. Those with a positive result will be contacted and conveyed to the hospitals. Visitors refusing to test will not be allowed to enter.