Announcement on Relief Flight to and from Singapore

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that a relief flight is being arranged to and from Singapore for Bhutanese on the following dates:

DATE FLIGHT NO. SECTOR DEP ARR EQP 27 December 2020 B3 780 PBH-SIN 11:00 hrs 17:30 hrs A319 28 December 2020 B3 781 SIN-PBH 07:30 hrs 10:00 hrs

Interested Bhutanese who wish to take these flights are advised to register with the nearest Embassy/Mission on or before Sunday, 13 December 2020 (05:00PM BST) with the following details:

Name Date of Birth Passport No. Passport Expiry date Country of Residence Tentative Flight itinerary from your location to Singapore (Transit Time in Singapore for all passengers should not be more than 24 hrs) Contact details (Mobile Number/Email address)

Travel to Singapore from your respective locations is subject to transit clearance from the Singapore authorities. Travelers may therefore make reservations on available international flights and purchase the tickets after transit approval is received.

Seats on the Paro-Singapore-Paro flight will be allotted for registered passengers only. Information relating to purchase of tickets will be shared once the passenger list has been finalized.

For additional information, please contact the following officials: