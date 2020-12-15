Fifty-eighth Session of the Programming Committee of SAARC

The 58th Session of the Programming Committee of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation was held virtually on 15 December 2020. The meeting is held annually and is attended by Heads of SAARC Departments/Divisions from the Ministries of Foreign/External Affairs of all Member States and Heads of SAARC Regional Centers and Specialized Bodies. Offtg. Director, Department of Regional Cooperation and officials of the Department participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed and discussed the status of implementation of the decisions taken at the Fifty-seventh Session of the Programming Committee held from 19-20 December 2019 (Kathmandu), as well as matters relating to various areas of cooperation. The meeting also considered the reports of SAARC Regional Centres and Specialized Bodies, and discussed administrative and financial matters of the Secretariat, including the budget for the year 2021. The Meeting was opened by the Foreign Secretary of Nepal and chaired by Mr. Bharat Kumar Regmi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal as the current Chair of the SAARC Programming Committee.