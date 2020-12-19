113th National Day Celebrations at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi joined the nation in celebrating the 113th National Day of Bhutan at the RBE premises. The celebration commenced at 0745hrs with the lighting of butter lamps and hoisting of the National flag, singing of the National Anthem and offering of Zhabten for the long-life and well-being of His Majesty The King. The Royal Bhutanese Army stationed at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy also presented a Guard of Honour.

Ambassador Vetsop Namgyel awarded Royal Civil Service Medals and Certificates to the following three RBE officials:

Dolay Tshering, Education Attaché – 10 years; Tashi Dawa, Health Attaché – 20 years; Arun Kumar Barua, Admin Asst. – Life Time Service Award.

The Window on Bhutan Magazine, which is an annual publication of the Royal Bhutanese Embassy was launched coinciding with the National Day Celebrations. The Magazine which provides insights into Bhutanese society, environment and economy will be e-published this year. The Magazine will be accessible from the websites of the Royal Bhutanese Embassy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the conclusion of the programme at the RBE grounds, members of the RBE watched the BBS live program at respective homes.

Royal Bhutanese Embassy

New Delhi

18th December 2020