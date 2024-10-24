In commemoration of United Nations Day, the Royal Government of Bhutan joined the international community in celebrating the 79th anniversary of the United Nations by lighting a thousand butter lamps and offering of prayers at the Tara Lhaden Zhingkham Lhakhang in Thimphu.

The Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by senior government officials, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and officials of the United Nations in Bhutan.

The United Nations Day marks the entry into force of the UN Charter and formal creation of the United Nations on 24 October 1945.

Bhutan became a member of the United Nations on 21 September 1971.