Presentation of Credentials by new ADB Country Director

The new Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to Bhutan, Ms. Sonomi Tanaka, presented Credentials to the Hon’ble Foreign Minister, His Excellency Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, today.

ADB, established in 1966, is an important multilateral development partner of Bhutan. It is a regional development bank based in the Philippines. Bhutan became a member of ADB in 1982.

Ms. Tanaka, who has worked in ADB for about 25 years, is succeeding Mr. Shamit Chakravarti as the Country Director at the ADB Bhutan Resident Mission. She previously served as the ADB Country Director in Lao PDR.

The Presentation of Credentials was followed by an official call on Hon’ble Foreign Minister by the Country Director. Lyonpo congratulated Ms. Tanaka on her appointment as the ADB Country Director and conveyed that Bhutan looks forward to working closely with the Country Director and her team. In addition to reaffirming continued partnership, cooperation between Bhutan and ADB within the framework of the 13 FYP was also discussed.