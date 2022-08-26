The Ministry invited Dr. Ratnakar Adhikari, Executive Director of the Executive Secretariat for the Enhanced Integrated Framework at the World Trade Organization as the distinguished speaker at the MFA Lecture Series, which was held on 25 August 2022. The Executive Director spoke on the subject, “International Trade: Economic Diplomacy and Export Promotion Strategy,” which was followed by an interactive session. The Executive Director is in the country as part of EIF Mission to Bhutan with the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

He has a PhD with the thesis titled “Political Economy of Aid for Trade” from the University of Warwick, UK and a Masters of International Law and Economics from World Trade Institute as a joint programme of the University of Bern, University of Fribourg and the University of Neuchatel, Switzerland. Before serving in the current position, he was the Chief Executive Director of South Asia Watch on Trade, Economics and Environment based in Kathmandu.

The officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economic Affairs attended the talk at the Centre for Bhutan and GNH Studies. It was an engaging session and the officials found it very informative and useful. The Ministry would like to thank Dr. Adhikari for his time and insights and hope to receive similar support in future too.