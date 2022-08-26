Travel Advisory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hereby notifies the general public that Bhutanese intending to travel to Nepal on a recently issued Travel Document in lieu of Ordinary Passport, should process for prior visa to enter Nepal from the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will assist those intending to visit Nepal in obtaining the required visa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had notified all foreign governments through the Bhutanese Embassies and Missions abroad of the interim arrangement of issuing Travel Documents in lieu of Ordinary Passports to facilitate the travel of Bhutanese abroad. Regrettably, it appears that the information may not have reached some of the concerned authorities at the working level on time.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted that Bhutanese citizens holding a Travel Document in lieu of Ordinary Passport and travelling to Australia, Japan and Thailand have not faced any issues thus far.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the Bhutanese travellers and will continue to ensure that Bhutanese citizens can travel abroad without any let or hindrance. Furthermore, Bhutanese travelling on a Travel Document in lieu of Ordinary Passport abroad are advised to kindly check, prior to travelling, visa procedures and requirements of documents to process visa to enter the country of destination.

For further clarification, please contact Mission and Consular Division, Department of Protocol at +975-17604131/+975-77330533/+975-77225991.