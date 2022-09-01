Press Release

Ms. Carie Morrison, the new Country Director and Representative of the World Food Programme (WFP) to Bhutan presented her credentials to the Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, today. Ms. Morrison, a Canadian national, was appointed as the WFP Country Director by Mr. David M. Beasley, Executive Director of WFP in July 2022.

Ms. Morrison’s appointment as the WFP Country Director in Bhutan, after a gap of more than a decade, is indicative of WFP’s renewed commitment to support Bhutan. WFP’s assistance in Bhutan began in 1974. Today, WFP partners with the Royal Government in areas of climate change resilience, disaster risk reduction, food systems strengthening and nutrition security.

WFP is the world’s largest humanitarian organization and it was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 for its outstanding contributions in combating global hunger.