Press Release

Lyonpo Dr Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs, graced the Opening Ceremony of the Japan Week 2022 at the Clock Tower Square this afternoon. Mr Kawazu Kunihiko, Chargé d’affaires a.i., Embassy of Japan, and officials from the Embassy of Japan and the Japan Foundation in New Delhi attended the event. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the Opening Ceremony.

The Embassy of Japan is organizing the Japan Week 2022 from 15 to 27 October 2022 in Thimphu.

The Opening Ceremony featured a musical performance from the Japanese anime Naruto by the students of Pelkhil School, karate and judo demonstrations by the Bhutan Karate Association and Bhutan Judo Association respectively, a video performance of Japanese musical instruments and screening of two Japanese anime films.

Many Bhutanese people, including school students gathered at the Clock Tower Square today to participate in the Japan Week. In his opening remarks, Lyonpo Dr Tandi Dorji said that the Japan Week held annually has been an opportunity for the people of Bhutan, especially the youth to better understand Japan’s rich history and diverse culture, thereby further strengthening the close bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between Bhutan and Japan.

Many activities will be organized by the Embassy of Japan during the Japan Week. On 16 October 2022, two more Japanese anime films will be screened at the City Cinema Hall. On 17 October 2022, a judo demonstration and experience class for school students, seminar on study and training in Japan, and a Japanese Language Workshop will also be conducted. On 27 October 2022, a symposium on Japan-Bhutan Food Cultural Exchange will be conducted. This includes a demonstration of Japanese sake brewing and a tasting.

The Japan Week was formally launched on 22 October 2006 in Thimphu as part of the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan. Since then, the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi has been organizing the Japan Week in Bhutan annually. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it could not be held in 2020. In 2021, it was held virtually.