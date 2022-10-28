Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Press Release

October 24, 2022

The Royal Government of Bhutan commemorated the UN Day on 24th October 2022 with the lighting of a thousand butter lamps and prayer ceremony at Simtokha Dzong.

24th October marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945. The day provides an opportunity for the global community to reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The Hon’ble Health Minister, Dasho Dechen Wangmo graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by senior government officials, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and officials of the United Nations in Bhutan.

Bhutan became a member of the United Nations on 21st September 1971.

