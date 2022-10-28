Press Release

The Royal Government of Bhutan commemorated the UN Day on 24th October 2022 with the lighting of a thousand butter lamps and prayer ceremony at Simtokha Dzong.

24th October marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945. The day provides an opportunity for the global community to reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The Hon’ble Health Minister, Dasho Dechen Wangmo graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by senior government officials, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and officials of the United Nations in Bhutan.

Bhutan became a member of the United Nations on 21st September 1971.