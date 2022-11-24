Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Press Release

November 23, 2022

The new UNDP Resident Representative (RR) to Bhutan Mr. Mohammad Younus presented his Credentials to the Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandin Dorji at the Gyalyong Tshogkhang today. 

Prior to the current assignment to Bhutan, Mr. Younus was the Crisis Country Adviser, Country Office Liaison & Coordination at UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, New York, USA.

Mr. Younus replaces Ms. Azusa Kubota as the UNDP-RR in Bhutan. 

After the presentation of the credentials, UNDP-RR made a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister and discussed various development issues and UNDP-Bhutan cooperation. 

The UNDP programme has been supporting Bhutan since 1973 and has had a resident presence in the country since 1979.

Check Also

Departure of Bhutan’s first UN Peacekeeping Contingent to the Central African Republic (CAR) on 6 and 10 November 2022

  His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the departure ceremonies at ...

© Copyright 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.