Press Release

The new UNDP Resident Representative (RR) to Bhutan Mr. Mohammad Younus presented his Credentials to the Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandin Dorji at the Gyalyong Tshogkhang today.

Prior to the current assignment to Bhutan, Mr. Younus was the Crisis Country Adviser, Country Office Liaison & Coordination at UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, New York, USA.

Mr. Younus replaces Ms. Azusa Kubota as the UNDP-RR in Bhutan.

After the presentation of the credentials, UNDP-RR made a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister and discussed various development issues and UNDP-Bhutan cooperation.

The UNDP programme has been supporting Bhutan since 1973 and has had a resident presence in the country since 1979.