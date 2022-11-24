Visit by H.E. Mr TAKEI Shunsuke, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan

His Excellency Mr TAKEI Shunsuke, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, arrived in Bhutan yesterday for a three day visit from 21st to 23rd November. The State Minister is accompanied by Mr SUZUKI Hiroshi, Ambassador-designate of Japan to Bhutan, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan in Tokyo and the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi. The State Minister called on the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister today.

Mr SUZUKI Hiroshi, Ambassador-designate of Japan to Bhutan and Ms Tshoki Choden, Director, Department of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed the Exchange of Notes for Grant Aid “The Project for Strengthening Health Care Services in Eastern Area” this afternoon. Through this Project worth 535,000,000 Yen, the Government of Japan will provide medical equipment necessary for health care services for mothers and children to health facilities in six eastern districts.

Japan is a long-standing development partner of Bhutan. Bhutan and Japan enjoy very close ties of friendship, cooperation and understanding.

The visit to Bhutan by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will further strengthen the relations between the governments and peoples of the two countries.

This is the first high-level visit from Japan since the Covid-19 pandemic and the second ministerial-level visit to Bhutan from Japan.