Press Release on the appointment of Ambassador, PMB, New York and RBE, Brussels

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to extend heartiest felicitations to Mr. Pema L Dorji and Ms. Tshoki Choden on receiving Dhar from His Majesty The King as Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations in New York, with concurrent accreditation to Brazil and Canada, and as Ambassador of Bhutan to Belgium and the European Union with concurrent accreditation to Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden respectively.

Mr. Pema L. Dorji served as the Director General of the Department of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 1992 and served in different capacities in the Ministry and at Royal Bhutanese Embassies in Delhi and Dhaka, and the Permanent Mission of Bhutan to the UN in New York. He also served as Director at the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu, Nepal. He has a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

Ms. Tshoki Choden served as the Director of the Department of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade. She joined the Ministry in 2002 and served in different capacities at the Ministry as well as at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi and the Permanent Mission of Bhutan to the UN in New York. She has a Masters in International Relations from the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), Columbia University.