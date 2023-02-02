Press Release

Mr. David William McLachlan-Karr, Regional Director for Asia-Pacific, UN Development Coordination Office based in Bangkok, called on Hon’ble Prime Minister, Lyonchhen (Dr.) Lotay Tshering at the Gyalyong Tshogkhang today.

Discussions on alignment of the new Development Cooperation Framework with the 13th Five Year Plan and the need for efficiency both in the government and the UN to be fit for purpose were held.

The UN Development Coordination Office (DCO) manages and oversees the Resident Coordinator System. The DCO has its headquarters in New York and 5 regional offices in Addis Ababa, Bangkok, Beirut, Istanbul and Panama supporting 130 Resident Coordinators covering 162 countries and territories

Mr. David William McLachlan-Karr who is based in the Bangkok Regional office is responsible for the UN Resident Coordinators in the Asia and Pacific region.

During the visit, the Regional Director also called on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary and is expected to meet the Acting Finance Secretary.