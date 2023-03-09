Press Release

H.E. Dr Lotay Tshering, the Hon’ble Prime Minister arrived in Germany yesterday. The Prime Minister will be visiting Germany and the EU from March 8 to 22.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet the leaderships of Germany and the European Union to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation. He will also explore investment avenues and new areas of business collaborations.

The Prime Minister will also meet the Bhutanese community in Europe.

Bhutan established diplomatic relations with the EU in August 1985 and Germany in November 2020.