Signing Ceremony for Grant Aid Project and GGP Project

Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan V. Namgyel and Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan Suzuki Hiroshi signed an updated Exchange of Notes for the Project for the Development of Digital Topographic Map on 7th March 2023 in New Delhi.

In 2021, the Government of Japan provided a grant of Yen 796 million to the Royal Government of Bhutan to develop a digital topographic map of the parts of Bhutan that are not digitally mapped. The grant for the project has now been increased to Yen 880 million with an addition of Yen 84 million which will ensure the successful completion of the project.

The digital topographic map will provide updated and reliable geospatial information including accurate coordinate data which will benefit numerous sectors including agriculture, land management, environment, infrastructure development and disaster prevention. The project is being implemented by the National Land Commission Secretariat.

The two Ambassadors also signed the Grant Contract for the Project for the Provision of Patrol Cars for the Community Police Centres in Tashigang and Zhemgang. Under this project, the Government of Japan will provide a grant of up to US$ 83,300 for the procurement of two police patrol cars to be used by the Community Police Centres in Tashigang and Zhemgang.

The Government of Japan has been generously supporting Bhutan in many different areas, such as education, agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing farm machinery fire engines, police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances and medical equipment. The Royal Government of Bhutan also deeply appreciates the recent support received from the Government of Japan to fight against the spread of Covid-19 and its support for economic revival.

The two projects will further strengthen the excellent bonds of friendship, understanding, and cooperation that exist between Bhutan and Japan.

Ambassador Suzuki said that as Bhutan prepares to graduate from the LDC status, Japan is committed to continuing its economic cooperation by providing the best mix of grant aid, technical assistance and concessional Yen loans.

Ambassador V. Namgyel conveyed the deep appreciation of the Government and People of Bhutan to the Government and People of Japan for their steadfast and generous support to Bhutan’s socio-economic development for many years, and for their assurances of continued support in the years ahead.