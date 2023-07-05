Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET) would like to congratulate Ms. Tshering Lhadn on her appointment as the Director of the Department of Economic and Tech Diplomacy (DETD), MoFAET through an open competitive selection procedure held on 9 June 2023. Prior to her appointment, she served as the Chief of Division, Economic Diplomacy Division, DETD in the Ministry besides serving as the Officiating Director of DETD from 14 November, 2022. She joined the Ministry in 2000 and served in different capacities at the Ministry as well as at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Bangkok, Thailand and the Permanent Mission of Bhutan in Geneva, Switzerland. She has a Masters in International Relations & Cultural Studies from Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan.