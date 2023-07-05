Visit to Bhutan by H.E. Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under Secretary General for Peace Operations, United Nations, 30 June – 3 July 2023

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, H.E. Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under Secretary General for Peace Operations of the United Nations is visiting Bhutan from 30 June – 3 July 2023. This visit marks the first high level visit to Bhutan from the Department of Peace Operations of the UN Secretariat which provides political and executive direction to UN peacekeeping operations around the world.

During the visit, the Under Secretary General was granted an audience with His Majesty the King and called on Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering, Foreign Minister Dr.Tandi Dorji, Lt. General Batoo Tshering, the Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army and other senior officials of the Royal Government. The Under Secretary General is also visiting the UN Peacekeeping Centre at Taba, Bhutan UN contingent location at Shaba and also places of historical and cultural interest during his three days in Bhutan.

The visit by the USG will further strengthen the close working partnership between the United Nations and Bhutan in the maintenance of international peace and security. The visit will also provide an opportunity to exchange views on further enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations.

As a reflection of its long-standing support and commitment to multilateralism and support to the United Nations as a key pillar to our foreign policy, Bhutan has been a proud contributor to the UN’s peacekeeping efforts since 2014 and over the years has made meaningful contributions including the deployment of the first full contingent of 180 peacekeepers to support the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission for the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in November 2022.