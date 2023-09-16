Press Release

Ambassador Tshoki Choden presented her Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Philippe, King of the Belgians at the Royal Palace in Brussels on 13 September 2023, accrediting her as

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Kingdom of Belgium.

After the ceremony, Ambassador Tshoki Choden was granted an audience by His Majesty King Philippe wherein He congratulated her on the appointment and wished her success in further

strengthening the friendship between the two Kingdoms. Ambassador Tshoki Choden conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen to Their Majesties

the King and Queen of Belgium. She also conveyed the desire of the Royal Government to further build on the friendly relations between Bhutan and Belgium.

Diplomatic relations between Belgium and Bhutan was established in January 2009, following which a resident Embassy of Bhutan was opened in Brussels in May 2009. Ambassador Tshoki

Choden is the fifth Ambassador of Bhutan to Belgium.