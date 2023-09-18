Press Release

Hon’ble Foreign Minister (Dr.) Tandi Dorji, arrived in New York yesterday to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78). Hon’ble Foreign Minister will lead Bhutan’s delegation to the High Level Week of UNGA78 from 19-26 September 2023.

Foreign Minister will address the General Debate on 26 September 2023. The theme of the General Debate of UNGA78 is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

In addition, the Foreign Minister will participate in several high-level intergovernmental meetings and side events, where the Minister will highlight issues of priority to RGoB and reaffirm Bhutan’s commitment to multilateralism. Bilateral meetings with senior officials from governments, United Nations and other international organisations will also be undertaken. Foreign Minister will host a dinner for and interact with the Bhutanese community in the United States on 22 September 2023.

Established in 1945, the General Assembly is the main policy making organ of the UN and provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion covering a wide spectrum of international issues on peace, security and development among others.

Events of UNGA78 will be broadcasted live on https://media.un.org/en/webtv.