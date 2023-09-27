Press Release

Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan V. Namgyel and Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. of the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi Mr. Kawazu Kunihiko signed the Grant Contract for the Project for the Development of the Institute of Wellbeing for Addiction Control

on 26 th September 2023 in New Delhi.

Under this project, the Government of Japan will provide US$ 44,000 to Bhutan Youth Development Fund to support the development of the Institute of Wellbeing in Thimphu that provides rehabilitation services to overcome addiction to drugs and

alcohol.

The funding is provided by the Government of Japan through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Project (GGP) scheme. Under this scheme, the Japanese Government provides financial assistance to bodies like local government and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to implement small development projects. A number of projects have been implemented in Bhutan under the GGP scheme.

The Government of Japan has been generously supporting Bhutan in many different areas, such as education, agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing farm machinery fire engines,

police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances and medical equipment. The Royal Government of Bhutan also deeply appreciates the support received from the Government of Japan to fight against the spread of Covid-19 and to promote

economic revival in Bhutan.

Like all the other projects supported by the Government of Japan till date, the GGP project will further strengthen the excellent bonds of friendship, understanding, and cooperation that exist between Bhutan and Japan.