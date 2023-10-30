Press Release

The Embassy of Japan will be organising the annual Japan Week in Bhutan from 27th to 31st October 2023. Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, will grace the Opening Ceremony on Saturday, 28th October 2023 at the Clock Tower Square at 3 p.m. H.E. Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan and officials from the Embassy of Japan, Japan Foundation in New Delhi, JICA Bhutan Office and senior officials from RGoB will attend the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony will feature demonstrations by the Bhutan Karate Association and the Bhutan Judo Association, and Japanese music performances by artists from Japan and students of Pelkhil School.

The Japan Week held annually has been an opportunity for the people of Bhutan, especially the youth to better understand Japan’s rich history and diverse culture, thereby further strengthening the close bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between Bhutan and Japan.

The Japan Week was formally launched on 22 October 2006 in Thimphu as part of the 20 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan. Since then, the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi has been organising the Japan Week in Bhutan annually.