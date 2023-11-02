Press Release

His Majesty The King, accompanied by senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan, will be on an official visit to India from 03-10 November 2023.

During the visit, His Majesty will meet the Prime Minister of India. The External Affairs Minister and senior officials of Government of India will also call on His Majesty. His Majesty will also visit the States of Assam and Maharashtra.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by understanding and mutual trust. The visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership, across diverse sectors.