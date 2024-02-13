Press Release

Dato’ Mr. Adam Htoon, Honorary Consul of Bhutan in Victoria, Australia called on H.E. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade today. During the call on, Lyonpo congratulated Mr. Htoon on his appointment as Honorary Consul and discussed ways to enhance relations between Bhutan and Australia. Mr. Htoon reaffirmed his commitment to extend his support to Bhutanese living in Victoria and other parts of Australia.

Mr. Htoon was appointed as Bhutan’s Honorary Consul in Melbourne with jurisdiction over the State of Victoria in December 2022. The Honorary Consulate in Victoria was officially opened in October 2023.