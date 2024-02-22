Joint Press Release: Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka and the State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Ltd Announce Opening of Bhutan Outlet in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited (STCBL), supported by the Royal

Bhutanese Embassy, Dhaka, inaugurated the Bhutan Outlet, an exclusive store for Bhutanese

products, on 18 February 2024 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The event was jointly inaugurated by

H.E. Mr. Rinchen Kuentsyl, Bhutan’s Ambassador to Bangladesh and Mr. Tshering Wangchuck,

Chief Executive Officer, STCBL. Ambassadors/High Commissioners, diplomats, Officials of the

Bangladesh Government, business persons and well wishers, attended the inauguration

ceremony.

The first of its kind, Bhutan Outlet will exclusively offer a high-quality and diverse

range of Bhutanese products including fruit and food products, beverages, bottled spring water,

collectible Bhutanese postage stamps, books etc. The outlet aims to serve as a stand-out

destination for Bhutanese products, which will promote Brand Bhutan, assist Bhutanese

businesses to gain enhanced access to international markets and foster greater business to

business and people to people ties between Bhutan and Bangladesh. To commence with, more

than 140 items, grown and produced naturally in the pristine environment of Bhutan, will be

available for sale in the outlet. In the coming days, STCBL will be introducing more items. The

Bhutan Outlet, which will be managed and operated by STCBL’s Branch Office in Dhaka, is the

latest addition to STCBL’s business portfolio.

We welcome everyone to visit the Bhutan Outlet, located on the ground floor of the

Century Trade Center, Building No. 23, Road No. 17, Banani Commercial area, Dhaka 1213,

Bangladesh. Besides providing a wide range of natural products from the Himalayan Kingdom of

Bhutan to the discerning customers of Bangladesh, the outlet will also provide its visitors with an

opportunity to explore and experience Bhutan’s timeless traditions, unique culture and the

enduring spirit of Gross National Happiness through its authentic Bhutanese products.