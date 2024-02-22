Joint Press Release: Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka and the State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Ltd Announce Opening of Bhutan Outlet in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited (STCBL), supported by the Royal
Bhutanese Embassy, Dhaka, inaugurated the Bhutan Outlet, an exclusive store for Bhutanese
products, on 18 February 2024 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The event was jointly inaugurated by
H.E. Mr. Rinchen Kuentsyl, Bhutan’s Ambassador to Bangladesh and Mr. Tshering Wangchuck,
Chief Executive Officer, STCBL. Ambassadors/High Commissioners, diplomats, Officials of the
Bangladesh Government, business persons and well wishers, attended the inauguration
ceremony.
The first of its kind, Bhutan Outlet will exclusively offer a high-quality and diverse
range of Bhutanese products including fruit and food products, beverages, bottled spring water,
collectible Bhutanese postage stamps, books etc. The outlet aims to serve as a stand-out
destination for Bhutanese products, which will promote Brand Bhutan, assist Bhutanese
businesses to gain enhanced access to international markets and foster greater business to
business and people to people ties between Bhutan and Bangladesh. To commence with, more
than 140 items, grown and produced naturally in the pristine environment of Bhutan, will be
available for sale in the outlet. In the coming days, STCBL will be introducing more items. The
Bhutan Outlet, which will be managed and operated by STCBL’s Branch Office in Dhaka, is the
latest addition to STCBL’s business portfolio.
We welcome everyone to visit the Bhutan Outlet, located on the ground floor of the
Century Trade Center, Building No. 23, Road No. 17, Banani Commercial area, Dhaka 1213,
Bangladesh. Besides providing a wide range of natural products from the Himalayan Kingdom of
Bhutan to the discerning customers of Bangladesh, the outlet will also provide its visitors with an
opportunity to explore and experience Bhutan’s timeless traditions, unique culture and the
enduring spirit of Gross National Happiness through its authentic Bhutanese products.