Press Release

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi celebrated the joyous occasion of the 44th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The King at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy on 21st February 2024.

Hon’ble Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade H.E. Lyonpo D.N Dhungyel who is in India for an official visit graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The celebration commenced with the offering of butter lamps and hoisting of the National flag followed by the National Anthem, marchang ceremony and offering of Zhabten for His Majesty The King.