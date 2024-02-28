Press Release

The Jiangsu Culture and Art Troupe from the People’s Republic of China will stage two cultural performances on 29 February and 1 March 2024 at the Royal Institute of Management, Thimphu. The Jiangsu Culture and Art Troupe is one of the largest performing arts groups in China and it will showcase various performances of folk music, acrobatics, singing, and classical dances infused with the rich culture and traditions of Jiangsu and other parts of China.

This is the first in-person visit by a Chinese cultural troupe after the COVID-19 pandemic. Chinese cultural troupes have been visiting Bhutan to showcase the unique history, arts and culture from different parts of China.