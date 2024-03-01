Press Release

H.E. Ms. Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan, is currently on an official visit to New Delhi from 29 February to 2 March 2024, following an invitation extended by H.E. Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian Foreign Secretary.

The Foreign Secretary will be accompanied by senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Pema Choden will meet her counterpart, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other officials from the Government of India to discuss issues of mutual interest. This visit is in keeping with the longstanding tradition of regular and high-level visits between Bhutan and India.

On 1 March 2024, Foreign Secretary Pema Choden will also co-chair the Second Bhutan-India Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan with Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.