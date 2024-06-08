Press Release

The Royal Government of Bhutan observed the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) by offering one thousand butter lamps at Changangkha Lhakhang, Thimphu on 7th June 2024.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Representatives from BIMSTEC Member States and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade attended the event.

6th June marks a special day in the history of BIMSTEC as this sub-regional organization was established on this day in 1997 through the Bangkok Declaration to promote cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and technological exchange.

BIMSTEC comprises of seven Member States namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Bhutan became a member of BIMSTEC in February 2004.

Bhutan attaches high importance to the purpose and principles of BIMSTEC and will continue to work with the Member States to make BIMSTEC a dynamic, responsive and effective sub-regional organization that contributes to realizing the shared dreams and aspirations of our peoples.