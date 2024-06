H.E. Mr. Elchin Nariman oglu Huseynli, Ambassadors of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Bhutan Image 1 of 3

On 6th of June 2024, H.E Mr. Herv√© Dominique Michel Delphin, Ambassador of the delegation of the European Union to Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Elchin Nariman oglu Huseynli, Ambassadors of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Bhutan and H.E. Mr. Weerakkody Mudiyanselage Dharmapala, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to Bhutan called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister D.N. Dhungyel.