Press Release

Ambassador Pema Lektup Dorji presented his credentials to Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations on 7th June 2024 at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Ambassador Pema is the 12th Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations and previously served as the Director General of the Department of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1992 and served in different capacities in the Ministry and at Royal Bhutanese Embassies in Delhi and Dhaka, and the Permanent Mission of Bhutan to the UN in New York. He also served as Director at the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu, Nepal. He has a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

Following the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Pema called on the Secretary-General where he conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King, the Prime Minister and the people of Bhutan. Ambassador Pema underscored Bhutan’s firm commitment to multilateralism and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. The Secretary General fondly recalled his visit to Bhutan and commended Bhutan’s unique transition to a vibrant democracy and development philosophy of Gross National Happiness. They also discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between Bhutan and the United Nations.