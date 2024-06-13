Press Release

At the invitation of the Government of India, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, will make a visit to lndia from 9-11 June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of lndia for a historic third term.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening of 9 June 2024.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet Prime Minister Modi and the other leaders of lndia to discuss matters of common interest.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Minister for Home Affairs, and other senior officials of the Royal Government.