Press Release

Second Bhutan-India High Impact Community Development Project Committee Meeting of the 13th FYP on 18 September 2025.

The Second Bhutan-India High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Committee Meeting between the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) and Government of India (GoI) for the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) was held on 18 September 2025 in Thimphu. The RGoB delegation was led by Ms. Pema Tshomo, Director, Department of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade. The GoI delegation was led by Mr. Aniket Govind Mandavgane, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Thimphu.

During the meeting, the Committee reviewed the implementation progress of 283 projects, amounting to Nu./Rs. 4,171.91 million, approved under the first phase. Additionally, the Committee approved 297 High-Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in the second phase, with a total allocation of Nu./Rs. 4,064.022 million. These projects target priority areas for local governments, including rural connectivity, water supply, chain-link fencing, township development, and land development.

Of the Nu./Rs. 85,000 million committed by the Government of India for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan, Nu./Rs. 10,000 million has been earmarked for HICDPs. With the approval of two batches of projects, a total of Nu./Rs. 8,467.083 million has already been allocated.

The Committee also visited the project sites of Sagarmo (Chhimithangkha Lhakhang-Jadingkha/Tshaluna Village) and Improvement of Nyzerkha villages Farm Road, two HICDPs being implemented in partnership with the Government of India.