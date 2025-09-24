Press Release

Hon’ble Lyonchhen arrives in New York for the High-level Week of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

Hon’ble Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrived in New York on September 20, 2025 to attend the High-level week of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Hon’ble Lyonchhen is leading the RGoB delegation composed of the senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

During the visit, Hon’ble Lyonchhen will address the General Assembly, the Climate Summit and participate in high-level meetings and events to highlight issues of national priority. Hon’ble Lyonchhen and the delegation will also engage in separate meetings with important bilateral and multilateral partners to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Under the theme Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights, this year’s High-level Week underscores the urgency of delivering on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals and the need to reinvigorate global cooperation.

The UNGA High-level Week which is held annually, is a gathering of Heads of State and Governments and serves as a pivotal platform for the leaders to highlight their multilateral priorities, forge partnerships and reaffirm commitment to the UN and multilateralism.

The proceedings of the 80th UNGA may be accessed live on https://webtv.un.org/en.