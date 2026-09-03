PRESS RELEASE

Hon’ble Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to Visit Bhutan for the Inaugural Global

Conscious Food Systems Summit 2026

At the invitation of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Hon’ble Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka will visit Bhutan from 31 August to 5 September 2026 to participate in the inaugural Global Conscious Food Systems Summit (GCFSS) 2026, being held in Paro from 31 August to 4 September

2026.

The visit will be the first by a Head of State or Government of Sri Lanka to Bhutan in 16 years, which marks a major milestone in the longstanding and cordial relations between the two countries and provides an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the visit, the Hon’ble Prime Minister will meet with His Excellency Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, and other senior government officials. The meetings will exchange views on bilateral relations and discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation, including education, health, culture and people-to- people ties, and sustainable development.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister of Sri Lanka will also participate as a high-level speaker at the opening plenary of the Global Conscious Food Systems Summit on 1 September 2026 at Dungkar Dzong, where she will speak on the theme “Rising to the Moment: Igniting Consciousness to Address the Polycrisis.”

The Global Conscious Food Systems Summit 2026 is the inaugural global summit dedicated to exploring the role of consciousness, values, culture, spirituality and inner transformation in advancing sustainable, equitable and regenerative food systems. The Summit is jointly hosted by the Royal Government of Bhutan, the Conscious Food

Systems Alliance (CoFSA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the theme “Activating the Heart of Food Systems Transformation.”

The Summit will feature distinguished international leaders, most notably H.E. Ban Ki- moon, eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, and H.E. Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, alongside senior government representatives, development partners and food-systems practitioners. The Summit will bring together 260 international participants and over 100 Bhutanese participants.