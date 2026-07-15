𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄

𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐢 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦

The Kingdom of Bhutan and Brunei Darussalam established diplomatic relations on 13 July 2026 through the signing of a Joint Communiqué by Ambassador Tenzin R. Wangchuk, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations, and Ambassador Pengiran Hairani Pengiran Haji Tajuddin, Permanent Representative of Brunei Darussalam to the United Nations, on behalf of their respective Governments.

During the signing ceremony, the two Permanent Representatives reaffirmed the longstanding friendship, mutual respect, and shared aspirations between the Kingdom of Bhutan and Brunei Darussalam. They underscored the enduring goodwill between the two countries, rooted in common values, including their deep respect for the institution of the Monarchy.

The two sides expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest and to fostering closer ties between the peoples of the two countries. They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting international peace and security, sustainable development, and effective multilateral cooperation, guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.