Press Release

Ambassador Sonam Tobgay joined today as the Director General of the Department of Bilateral Affairs. Prior to this appointment, he served as Bhutan’s resident Ambassador to the Commonwealth of Australia. Ambassador Sonam Tobgay previously served as Director of the Bilateral Department from February 2019 until his appointment as Ambassador to Australia and has held various assignments, including at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi, the Permanent Missions of Bhutan to the United Nations in New York and Geneva.