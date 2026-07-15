Press Release

Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Brazil presents credentials to His Excellency Mr. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President ofthe Federative Republic of Brazil, on 08 July 2026 in Brasilia

Ambassador Tenzin R. Wangchuk presented his credentials to His Excellency Mr. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on 08 July 2026 in Brasilia accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Brazil .

During the ceremony, Kutshab conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King, the Royal Government, and the people of Bhutan to the President and the people of Brazil. The President extended a warm welcome to Kutshab and conveyed his warm wishes to His Majesty The King of Bhutan, as well as to the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan.

While in Brazil, Kutshab Tenzin R. Wangchuk met with senior government officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil to discuss matters of mutual interest and to explore areas of cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Bhutan and Brazil established diplomatic relations on 21 September 2009.