Press Release

29 June 2026: Dr. Akihiko Tanaka, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) called on H.E. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Hon’ble Foreign Minister earlier this morning.

The Hon’ble Foreign Minister expressed Bhutan’s appreciation for Japan’s steadfast partnership over the past six decades and its significant contributions to the country’s socio-economic development. The two sides also discussed ways to further strengthen Bhutan-Japan development cooperation in support of Bhutan’s development priorities.

The Hon’ble Foreign Minister will host a welcome reception and dinner in honour of Dr. Tanaka this evening. His visit to Bhutan is part of the commemorative events marking the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan.