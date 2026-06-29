Press Release

Thimphu, 28 June 2026: The Royal Government of Bhutan today inaugurated the Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases (RCID) at Gidakom, Thimphu, in a ceremony graced by H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, as the Guest of Honour.

The 80-bed RCID, constructed with a JPY 3.75 billion (Nu. 2.15 billion) grant from the Government of Japan, marks a significant milestone in Bhutan’s efforts to strengthen preparedness and response to infectious diseases and enhance national health security.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Akihiko Tanaka, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), who is on a three-day official visit to Bhutan, along with senior officials of the Royal Government, representatives of JICA, and project officials.