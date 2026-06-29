Press Release

Salhang-Tendrel (Ground-breaking Ceremony) of the Bhutan Temple Complex in Lumbini, Nepal on 27 June 2026

The Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of Nepal marked an important milestone in their enduring friendship with the Salhang-Tendrel (Ground-breaking Ceremony) of the Bhutan Temple Complex in the Sacred Garden of Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

The temple complex will be constructed on an 80 x 80 metre plot allocated to the Royal Government of Bhutan by the Lumbini Development Trust, Government of Nepal. The project reflects the deep spiritual, cultural, and historical ties between Bhutan and Nepal while reaffirming their shared commitment to preserving and promoting the universal teachings of Lord Buddha.

The Salhang-Tendrel Ceremony was presided over by His Eminence Dorji Lopon alongside senior monks of the Central Monastic Body (Zhung Dratshang). The Bhutanese delegation was led by Hon’ble Lyonpo Tshering, Minister for Home Affairs and included Bhutan’s Ambassador to Nepal and India and senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The event was graced by H.E. Khadak Raj Paudel, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation of Nepal and Chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust, as the Guest of Honour. Senior officials from the Government of Nepal and the Lumbini Development Trust also attended the event, reflecting the close cooperation between the two governments in advancing the project.

Prior to the ceremony, the delegation visited the Maya Devi Temple, which enshrines the sacred marker stone identifying the spot recognized as the birthplace of Lord Buddha and is revered as one of the holiest sites for Buddhists worldwide.

The Bhutan Temple Complex occupies Plot WC4 (80 x 80 metres) in the Western Monastic Zone, adjacent to the central canal and the main road leading to the Maya Devi Temple. Bhutan secured this prime site—the last remaining plot in the zone—from the original Lumbini Development Master Plan designed by renowned architect Kenzo Tange.

Following the signing of the lease agreement on 25 June 2025, preparatory works, including site clearing and construction of the boundary wall, have been completed. The project is fully funded by the Royal Government of Bhutan with an estimated budget of Nu. 160 million.

Designed in the traditional Bhutanese Dzong architectural style, the complex will be centred on a distinctive three-storey temple with a unique 12-cornered plan inspired by the Utse (central tower) of Tango Monastery. It will also include residences for monks and facilities for pilgrims and visitors.

Construction is expected to take place over the next two years, with completion targeted for 2028. The project will be managed and implemented by the Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Upon completion, the Bhutan Temple Complex will strengthen Lumbini’s role as a global Buddhist pilgrimage destination while serving as a lasting symbol of Bhutan’s cultural and spiritual heritage and the enduring friendship between Bhutan and Nepal. It is expected to contribute to local employment and economic activity, while inspiring peace, compassion, and spiritual reflection for pilgrims and visitors from around the world.

The Salhang-Tendrel (Ground-breaking Ceremony) marks the beginning of a landmark project that embodies the shared aspirations of Bhutan and Nepal to preserve the sacred legacy of Lord Buddha and promote the timeless values of peace, harmony, and mutual understanding for future generations.