Press Release

Signing of the Joint Communiqué on establishing diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Bhutan and the Principality of Liechtenstein New York, 2 June 2026

The Kingdom of Bhutan and the Principality of Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations through the signing of a Joint Communiqué in New York today, 2 June 2026.

The Joint Communiqué was signed by H.E. Ambassador Tenzin R. Wangchuk, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations, and H.E. Ambassador Christian Wenaweser, Permanent Representative of the Principality of Liechtenstein to the United Nations.

Following the signing ceremony, the two Ambassadors expressed confidence that the establishment of diplomatic ties would build on the shared interest of the two countries and further strengthen friendly relations, including through enhanced bilateral and multilateral engagement.

With the establishment of diplomatic relations with Liechtenstein, Bhutan has diplomaticrelations with 59 countries and the European Union.